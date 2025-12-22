Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Checkmarx. secure-json-parse is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection
Security teams managing open-source dependencies across development and production environments need Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection because it catches poisoned packages before they execute, not after. The 410,000-package database with transitive dependency scanning and runtime detection covers both installation-time blocking and post-deployment correlation, addressing the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk lifecycle. Skip this if your organization treats malicious packages as a low-priority threat or lacks the development toolchain integration bandwidth to enforce policies across multiple build systems.
Node.js and JavaScript teams handling untrusted JSON input should adopt secure-json-parse to block prototype poisoning attacks that standard JSON.parse misses entirely. The tool is free, requires no infrastructure changes, and addresses a genuine gap in language-level security that most application firewalls don't catch. Not for teams that need broader dependency scanning or runtime protection across your stack; this is a surgical fix for one well-defined vulnerability class.
Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database
A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing.
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection vs secure-json-parse for your software composition analysis needs.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection: Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning..
secure-json-parse: A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection is developed by Checkmarx. secure-json-parse is open-source with 241 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection and secure-json-parse serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Key differences: Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection is Commercial while secure-json-parse is Free, secure-json-parse is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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