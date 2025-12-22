Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection: Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning..

Ruby Advisory Database: A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.