Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Checkmarx. pkgsign is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection
Security teams managing open-source dependencies across development and production environments need Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection because it catches poisoned packages before they execute, not after. The 410,000-package database with transitive dependency scanning and runtime detection covers both installation-time blocking and post-deployment correlation, addressing the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk lifecycle. Skip this if your organization treats malicious packages as a low-priority threat or lacks the development toolchain integration bandwidth to enforce policies across multiple build systems.
JavaScript teams shipping packages to npm or yarn registries should use pkgsign if supply chain provenance matters more than ease of adoption. The tool cryptographically signs packages at build time and verifies signatures on install, closing a real gap in npm's default threat model; 95 GitHub stars suggests early traction among teams that already think in terms of package authenticity. Skip this if your workflow demands a GUI or integration with existing SCA platforms; pkgsign is a CLI primitive that requires you to own the signing ceremony in your pipeline.
Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database
A CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection vs pkgsign for your software composition analysis needs.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection: Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning..
pkgsign: A CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection and pkgsign serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Package Security, Supply Chain Security. Key differences: Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection is Commercial while pkgsign is Free, pkgsign is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox