Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection: Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning..

Ossprey: Software supply chain security platform with AI-powered scanning to detect malicious code. built by Ossprey. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection, CICD Pipeline integration, GitHub Action integration ..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.