Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection: Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning..

Nexus Repository Manager Dependency/Namespace Confusion Checker: A Python script that scans Nexus Repository Manager for artifacts with identical names across repositories to identify dependency confusion attack vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.