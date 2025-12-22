Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection: Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning..

Mend Mend AI Native AppSec Platform: AI-native AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, container & dependency mgmt. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Container security scanning..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.