Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection: Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning..

Mend AI Native AppSec Platform: AI-native AppSec platform with SCA, SAST, container & dependency mgmt. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Software Composition Analysis for open source security, Static Application Security Testing for proprietary code, Container security scanning..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.