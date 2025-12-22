Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection: Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning..

Hunted Labs: Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies. built by Hunted Labs. Core capabilities include Deep repository and dependency intelligence analysis, Identification of foreign adversarial maintainers and package governance, Software supply chain risk assessment..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.