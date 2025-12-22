Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Checkmarx. Hunted Labs is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Hunted Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection
Security teams managing open-source dependencies across development and production environments need Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection because it catches poisoned packages before they execute, not after. The 410,000-package database with transitive dependency scanning and runtime detection covers both installation-time blocking and post-deployment correlation, addressing the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk lifecycle. Skip this if your organization treats malicious packages as a low-priority threat or lacks the development toolchain integration bandwidth to enforce policies across multiple build systems.
Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database
Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies.
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection vs Hunted Labs for your software composition analysis needs.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection: Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning..
Hunted Labs: Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies. built by Hunted Labs. Core capabilities include Deep repository and dependency intelligence analysis, Identification of foreign adversarial maintainers and package governance, Software supply chain risk assessment..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection differentiates with Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning. Hunted Labs differentiates with Deep repository and dependency intelligence analysis, Identification of foreign adversarial maintainers and package governance, Software supply chain risk assessment.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection is developed by Checkmarx. Hunted Labs is developed by Hunted Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection integrates with Sysdig. Hunted Labs integrates with Visual Studio Code, Cursor, Windsurf. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection and Hunted Labs serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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