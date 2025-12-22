Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Xygeni SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams moving infrastructure-as-code left need Checkmarx One IaC Security to catch misconfigurations before they reach cloud platforms, and the Visual Studio and Azure DevOps integration means scanning happens where developers actually work rather than in a separate tool chain. The real strength here is line-of-code vulnerability mapping paired with build blocking, which stops bad deployments cold instead of generating noise that gets ignored. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly manual or your CI/CD pipeline isn't mature enough to enforce policy; you'll get better ROI waiting until your IaC adoption reaches critical mass.
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in false positives will find Xygeni SAST's malware detection and CWE-506 threat alignment worth the switch; it catches obfuscated backdoors and supply-chain risks that generic SAST engines miss entirely. The one-click auto-remediation with pull request generation actually reduces remediation time rather than just flagging code, and IDE integration keeps scanning left where developers will use it. Skip this if your organization needs vulnerability correlation across runtime, infrastructure, and dependencies; Xygeni prioritizes source-code accuracy over breadth.
IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates
SAST tool that detects vulnerabilities and malicious code in custom source code
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One IaC Security vs Xygeni SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One IaC Security: IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement..
Xygeni SAST: SAST tool that detects vulnerabilities and malicious code in custom source code. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerabilities and security flaws, Malware detection in custom code including backdoors and obfuscated logic, IDE integration for in-editor scanning and remediation..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One IaC Security differentiates with IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement. Xygeni SAST differentiates with Static code analysis for vulnerabilities and security flaws, Malware detection in custom code including backdoors and obfuscated logic, IDE integration for in-editor scanning and remediation.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is developed by Checkmarx. Xygeni SAST is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One IaC Security and Xygeni SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, IDE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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