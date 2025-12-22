Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Symbiotic Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Symbiotic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams moving infrastructure-as-code left need Checkmarx One IaC Security to catch misconfigurations before they reach cloud platforms, and the Visual Studio and Azure DevOps integration means scanning happens where developers actually work rather than in a separate tool chain. The real strength here is line-of-code vulnerability mapping paired with build blocking, which stops bad deployments cold instead of generating noise that gets ignored. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly manual or your CI/CD pipeline isn't mature enough to enforce policy; you'll get better ROI waiting until your IaC adoption reaches critical mass.
Teams shipping code faster than their security processes can review it should pick Symbiotic Security for its real-time IDE interception; it catches vulnerabilities during drafting rather than forcing developers to wait for pipeline gates or remediate after merge. The tool covers NIST PR.AT (awareness and training) through contextual just-in-time guidance, meaning developers learn secure patterns instead of just getting blocked. Symbiotic shines for startups and mid-market shops with lean security staffs, but enterprise teams expecting deep integration with existing SAST tools or extensive policy customization may find the 22-person vendor limiting.
IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates
Real-time AI-powered code security tool for IDE vulnerability detection & fix
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One IaC Security vs Symbiotic Security for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One IaC Security: IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement..
Symbiotic Security: Real-time AI-powered code security tool for IDE vulnerability detection & fix. built by Symbiotic Security. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE during code drafting, Automatic AI-powered code remediation with secure replacement suggestions, Contextual just-in-time security training for developers..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One IaC Security differentiates with IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement. Symbiotic Security differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE during code drafting, Automatic AI-powered code remediation with secure replacement suggestions, Contextual just-in-time security training for developers.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is developed by Checkmarx. Symbiotic Security is developed by Symbiotic Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One IaC Security and Symbiotic Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, IDE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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