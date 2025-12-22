Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud is a commercial static application security testing tool by SonarSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams moving infrastructure-as-code left need Checkmarx One IaC Security to catch misconfigurations before they reach cloud platforms, and the Visual Studio and Azure DevOps integration means scanning happens where developers actually work rather than in a separate tool chain. The real strength here is line-of-code vulnerability mapping paired with build blocking, which stops bad deployments cold instead of generating noise that gets ignored. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly manual or your CI/CD pipeline isn't mature enough to enforce policy; you'll get better ROI waiting until your IaC adoption reaches critical mass.
Development teams embedded in GitHub, GitLab, or Azure DevOps pipelines will get the fastest time-to-fix from SonarQube Cloud because its IDE plugin catches vulnerabilities before code reaches the repository. The platform catches both developer-written and AI-generated code flaws in the same scan, which matters now that teams are shipping LLM output into production. Skip this if your priority is runtime detection or if you need infrastructure-as-code scanning to be equally polished as application code scanning; SonarQube treats IaC as a secondary feature, not a first-class citizen.
IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates
Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One IaC Security vs SonarSource SonarQube Cloud for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One IaC Security: IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement..
SonarSource SonarQube Cloud: Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Automatic static code analysis for multiple programming languages, Security vulnerability detection in developer-written and AI-generated code, Quality Gate enforcement to fail CI/CD pipelines based on defined criteria..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One IaC Security differentiates with IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud differentiates with Automatic static code analysis for multiple programming languages, Security vulnerability detection in developer-written and AI-generated code, Quality Gate enforcement to fail CI/CD pipelines based on defined criteria.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is developed by Checkmarx. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud is developed by SonarSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One IaC Security integrates with Visual Studio, Azure DevOps. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud integrates with GitHub, Bitbucket Cloud, Azure DevOps, GitLab, SonarQube for IDE. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx One IaC Security and SonarSource SonarQube Cloud serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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