Checkmarx One IaC Security: IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement..

SonarSource SonarQube Cloud: Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Automatic static code analysis for multiple programming languages, Security vulnerability detection in developer-written and AI-generated code, Quality Gate enforcement to fail CI/CD pipelines based on defined criteria..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.