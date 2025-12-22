Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. DeepSource Autofix™ AI is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams moving infrastructure-as-code left need Checkmarx One IaC Security to catch misconfigurations before they reach cloud platforms, and the Visual Studio and Azure DevOps integration means scanning happens where developers actually work rather than in a separate tool chain. The real strength here is line-of-code vulnerability mapping paired with build blocking, which stops bad deployments cold instead of generating noise that gets ignored. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly manual or your CI/CD pipeline isn't mature enough to enforce policy; you'll get better ROI waiting until your IaC adoption reaches critical mass.
Development teams shipping code faster than security can review it should adopt DeepSource Autofix™ AI, which automatically remediates vulnerabilities and code quality issues before they reach main branches. The tool integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps workflows, meaning fixes apply without context-switching or manual remediation overhead. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment runtime security or threat response; DeepSource operates entirely in the left-shift space and won't catch logic flaws or zero-days that static analysis misses.
IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates
AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One IaC Security vs DeepSource Autofix™ AI for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One IaC Security: IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement..
DeepSource Autofix™ AI: AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated code issue detection and fixing, AI-powered code remediation, Security vulnerability scanning..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One IaC Security differentiates with IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement. DeepSource Autofix™ AI differentiates with Automated code issue detection and fixing, AI-powered code remediation, Security vulnerability scanning.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is developed by Checkmarx. DeepSource Autofix™ AI is developed by DeepSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One IaC Security integrates with Visual Studio, Azure DevOps. DeepSource Autofix™ AI integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx One IaC Security and DeepSource Autofix™ AI serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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