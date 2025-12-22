Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Dedge Security W3SPM is a commercial static application security testing tool by Dedge Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams moving infrastructure-as-code left need Checkmarx One IaC Security to catch misconfigurations before they reach cloud platforms, and the Visual Studio and Azure DevOps integration means scanning happens where developers actually work rather than in a separate tool chain. The real strength here is line-of-code vulnerability mapping paired with build blocking, which stops bad deployments cold instead of generating noise that gets ignored. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly manual or your CI/CD pipeline isn't mature enough to enforce policy; you'll get better ROI waiting until your IaC adoption reaches critical mass.
Web3 development teams shipping smart contracts need Dedge Security W3SPM because its 160+ vulnerability detectors catch Solidity-specific flaws that generic SAST tools miss entirely. The LLM-powered analysis plus dependency scanning across the Web3 stack means you're catching both contract logic bugs and supply chain risk in CI/CD before mainnet. Skip this if your organization is still exploring blockchain; Dedge assumes you're already writing production contracts and need speed over education.
IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates
Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One IaC Security vs Dedge Security W3SPM for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One IaC Security: IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement..
Dedge Security W3SPM: Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development. built by Dedge Security. Core capabilities include Smart contract vulnerability detection with 160+ detectors, Solidity contract analysis, LLM-powered security analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One IaC Security differentiates with IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement. Dedge Security W3SPM differentiates with Smart contract vulnerability detection with 160+ detectors, Solidity contract analysis, LLM-powered security analysis.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is developed by Checkmarx. Dedge Security W3SPM is developed by Dedge Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One IaC Security and Dedge Security W3SPM serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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