Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Data Theorem Code SAST Secure is a commercial static application security testing tool by Data Theorem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams moving infrastructure-as-code left need Checkmarx One IaC Security to catch misconfigurations before they reach cloud platforms, and the Visual Studio and Azure DevOps integration means scanning happens where developers actually work rather than in a separate tool chain. The real strength here is line-of-code vulnerability mapping paired with build blocking, which stops bad deployments cold instead of generating noise that gets ignored. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly manual or your CI/CD pipeline isn't mature enough to enforce policy; you'll get better ROI waiting until your IaC adoption reaches critical mass.
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec team can review it should start with Data Theorem Code SAST Secure, specifically for its attack path analysis that connects vulnerable dependencies to exploitable code,something most SAST tools miss entirely. The native repository integrations and configurable rule packs mean you spend less time tuning noise and more time fixing what actually matters; NIST GV.SC coverage confirms the vendor built supply chain risk into the product design. Skip this if you need deep DAST or API security testing in one platform; Data Theorem's strength is in the code layer, not runtime validation.
IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates
SAST tool with SCA, SBOM generation, and attack path analysis capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One IaC Security vs Data Theorem Code SAST Secure for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One IaC Security: IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement..
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure: SAST tool with SCA, SBOM generation, and attack path analysis capabilities. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and ingestion..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One IaC Security differentiates with IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement. Data Theorem Code SAST Secure differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and ingestion.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is developed by Checkmarx. Data Theorem Code SAST Secure is developed by Data Theorem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One IaC Security and Data Theorem Code SAST Secure serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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