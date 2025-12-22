Checkmarx One IaC Security: IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement..

Data Theorem Code SAST Secure: SAST tool with SCA, SBOM generation, and attack path analysis capabilities. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and ingestion..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.