Checkmarx One IaC Security: IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement..

CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform: AI-native AppSec platform for code security analysis and vulnerability detection. built by CodeThreatAI. Core capabilities include AI-powered pull request security review, False positive filtering with AI agents, Project-wide agentic code review..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.