Checkmarx One DAST: Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Browser recording for authentication flows, Two-factor authentication support, REST, SOAP, and gRPC API testing..

StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform: DAST platform with API discovery, shift-left testing, and AppSec oversight. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Source code repository integration for API and application discovery, Automatic OpenAPI specification generation from source code, Runtime security testing in CI/CD pipelines and pull requests..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.