Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Checkmarx. StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by StackHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Checkmarx SAST will find Checkmarx One DAST indispensable for closing the runtime visibility gap; the centralized API inventory that correlates SAST and DAST findings eliminates the manual work of hunting down which backend endpoints actually matter. Browser-based authentication recording and multi-step login handling mean you'll actually test real user flows instead of abandoning DAST when login gets complicated. Skip this if your organization needs runtime protection that includes API threat prevention and response; Checkmarx One DAST finds vulnerabilities but doesn't block them in production.
StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform
Development teams shipping APIs at mid-market and enterprise scale should pick StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform to catch authorization flaws and business logic vulnerabilities before production, not after breach reports. The platform integrates directly into CI/CD and pull requests with API discovery from source code, meaning developers see fixes in their workflow rather than in a separate security dashboard weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST-first coverage or static analysis depth; StackHawk is runtime testing for moving targets, not a code scanner replacement.
Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing
DAST platform with API discovery, shift-left testing, and AppSec oversight
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One DAST vs StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One DAST: Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Browser recording for authentication flows, Two-factor authentication support, REST, SOAP, and gRPC API testing..
StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform: DAST platform with API discovery, shift-left testing, and AppSec oversight. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Source code repository integration for API and application discovery, Automatic OpenAPI specification generation from source code, Runtime security testing in CI/CD pipelines and pull requests..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One DAST differentiates with Browser recording for authentication flows, Two-factor authentication support, REST, SOAP, and gRPC API testing. StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform differentiates with Source code repository integration for API and application discovery, Automatic OpenAPI specification generation from source code, Runtime security testing in CI/CD pipelines and pull requests.
Checkmarx One DAST is developed by Checkmarx. StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform is developed by StackHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One DAST and StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox