Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Escape API Security Platform is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Checkmarx SAST will find Checkmarx One DAST indispensable for closing the runtime visibility gap; the centralized API inventory that correlates SAST and DAST findings eliminates the manual work of hunting down which backend endpoints actually matter. Browser-based authentication recording and multi-step login handling mean you'll actually test real user flows instead of abandoning DAST when login gets complicated. Skip this if your organization needs runtime protection that includes API threat prevention and response; Checkmarx One DAST finds vulnerabilities but doesn't block them in production.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs and single-page applications should use Escape API Security Platform for business logic flaws that generic DAST tools ignore, particularly BOLA and IDOR vulnerabilities in GraphQL and microservice architectures. The platform's API discovery and automated remediation code generation cut the usual triage-to-fix cycle; CI/CD integration with low false positive rates means developers actually run it pre-commit instead of letting scan results pile up in tickets. Skip this if your attack surface is primarily traditional monolithic web apps or if you need runtime protection in addition to pre-deployment testing; Escape is strictly DAST-focused and won't catch post-deployment anomalies.
Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing
DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One DAST vs Escape API Security Platform for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One DAST: Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Browser recording for authentication flows, Two-factor authentication support, REST, SOAP, and gRPC API testing..
Escape API Security Platform: DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include API and Single Page Application DAST, Business Logic Security Testing (BOLA, IDOR, Access Control), API and Web Application Discovery..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One DAST differentiates with Browser recording for authentication flows, Two-factor authentication support, REST, SOAP, and gRPC API testing. Escape API Security Platform differentiates with API and Single Page Application DAST, Business Logic Security Testing (BOLA, IDOR, Access Control), API and Web Application Discovery.
Checkmarx One DAST is developed by Checkmarx. Escape API Security Platform is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One DAST and Escape API Security Platform serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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