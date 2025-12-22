Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Data Theorem Web Secure is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Data Theorem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Checkmarx SAST will find Checkmarx One DAST indispensable for closing the runtime visibility gap; the centralized API inventory that correlates SAST and DAST findings eliminates the manual work of hunting down which backend endpoints actually matter. Browser-based authentication recording and multi-step login handling mean you'll actually test real user flows instead of abandoning DAST when login gets complicated. Skip this if your organization needs runtime protection that includes API threat prevention and response; Checkmarx One DAST finds vulnerabilities but doesn't block them in production.
Development teams shipping web applications need Data Theorem Web Secure because it tests code, dependencies, and running applications in a single workflow, cutting the friction of bolting together separate SAST and DAST tools. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA through automated asset discovery and embedded API testing that most AppSec scanners skip entirely. Skip this if your primary concern is infrastructure or cloud configuration; Data Theorem is application-focused, not a platform security scanner.
Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing
Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One DAST vs Data Theorem Web Secure for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One DAST: Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Browser recording for authentication flows, Two-factor authentication support, REST, SOAP, and gRPC API testing..
Data Theorem Web Secure: Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with SBOM..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One DAST differentiates with Browser recording for authentication flows, Two-factor authentication support, REST, SOAP, and gRPC API testing. Data Theorem Web Secure differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with SBOM.
Checkmarx One DAST is developed by Checkmarx. Data Theorem Web Secure is developed by Data Theorem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One DAST and Data Theorem Web Secure serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox