Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Assist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec pipeline can scan will find real value in Checkmarx One Assist's pre-commit IDE integration and agentic remediation; it catches vulnerabilities before they hit CI/CD, not after. The tool covers four distinct attack surfaces,application code, dependencies, secrets, and infrastructure,in a single platform, which cuts alert fatigue from managing disparate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep CSPM or runtime container security; One Assist prioritizes the development phase and assumes your infrastructure scanning happens elsewhere.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast will see the most value in ZeroPath AI-Native SAST because it catches logic flaws and authorization bypasses that pattern-matching SAST tools miss, then generates actual pull request fixes instead of leaving developers with a ticket backlog. Sub-60 second PR scanning and support for 15+ languages means you won't slow down your deployment cadence. Skip this if you need mature CSPM or runtime detection; ZeroPath is narrowly focused on what happens before code ships.
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Assist vs ZeroPath AI-Native SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..
ZeroPath AI-Native SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Source-to-sink taint analysis for tracking untrusted data, Business logic and authentication flaw detection, IDOR and authorization bypass detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Assist differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST differentiates with Source-to-sink taint analysis for tracking untrusted data, Business logic and authentication flaw detection, IDOR and authorization bypass detection.
Checkmarx One Assist is developed by Checkmarx. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Assist integrates with Azure DevOps. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx One Assist and ZeroPath AI-Native SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover SCA, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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