Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..

ZeroPath AI-Native SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Source-to-sink taint analysis for tracking untrusted data, Business logic and authentication flaw detection, IDOR and authorization bypass detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.