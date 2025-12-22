Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Assist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Start Left® IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec pipeline can scan will find real value in Checkmarx One Assist's pre-commit IDE integration and agentic remediation; it catches vulnerabilities before they hit CI/CD, not after. The tool covers four distinct attack surfaces,application code, dependencies, secrets, and infrastructure,in a single platform, which cuts alert fatigue from managing disparate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep CSPM or runtime container security; One Assist prioritizes the development phase and assumes your infrastructure scanning happens elsewhere.
Teams deploying infrastructure at scale across multiple clouds need Start Left® IaC Security to catch configuration drift before it becomes a production incident; it shifts security left by embedding compliance checks directly into the pipeline rather than letting misconfigs slip through to runtime. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.PS and ID.AM rigorously, meaning you're validating both platform hardening and asset inventory at template time, which eliminates the expensive discovery-and-remediation cycle most teams endure. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises or your IaC adoption is still nascent; Start Left® assumes you're already template-driven and need enforcement, not education.
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
Scans IaC templates for misconfigs and vulns before deployment.
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Assist vs Start Left® IaC Security for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..
Start Left® IaC Security: Scans IaC templates for misconfigs and vulns before deployment. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Automated IaC template scanning for misconfigurations and security flaws before deployment, Integration of security checks into the development pipeline (shift-left), Compliance assurance for IaC configurations against industry standards and best practices..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Assist differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection. Start Left® IaC Security differentiates with Automated IaC template scanning for misconfigurations and security flaws before deployment, Integration of security checks into the development pipeline (shift-left), Compliance assurance for IaC configurations against industry standards and best practices.
Checkmarx One Assist is developed by Checkmarx. Start Left® IaC Security is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Assist and Start Left® IaC Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code, DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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