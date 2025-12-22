Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Assist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. SOOS SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec pipeline can scan will find real value in Checkmarx One Assist's pre-commit IDE integration and agentic remediation; it catches vulnerabilities before they hit CI/CD, not after. The tool covers four distinct attack surfaces,application code, dependencies, secrets, and infrastructure,in a single platform, which cuts alert fatigue from managing disparate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep CSPM or runtime container security; One Assist prioritizes the development phase and assumes your infrastructure scanning happens elsewhere.
Teams running multiple SAST tools or SonarQube instances will value SOOS SAST for consolidating findings into a single dashboard without ripping out existing scanners. The platform ingests SARIF results from any external SAST tool and adds its own Semgrep and Gitleaks scans, letting you see everything in one place while preserving your current toolchain. Skip this if you need deep language-specific vulnerability analysis; SOOS is an aggregation layer, not a replacement for specialized scanners like Checkmarx or Fortify.
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard.
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Assist vs SOOS SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..
SOOS SAST: SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Assist differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection. SOOS SAST differentiates with Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command.
Checkmarx One Assist is developed by Checkmarx. SOOS SAST is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Assist integrates with Azure DevOps. SOOS SAST integrates with Jenkins, Bamboo, Azure DevOps, AWS CodeBuild, CircleCI and 11 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx One Assist and SOOS SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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