Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..

Snyk Infrastructure as Code: Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.