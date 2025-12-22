Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Assist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Snyk Infrastructure as Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec pipeline can scan will find real value in Checkmarx One Assist's pre-commit IDE integration and agentic remediation; it catches vulnerabilities before they hit CI/CD, not after. The tool covers four distinct attack surfaces,application code, dependencies, secrets, and infrastructure,in a single platform, which cuts alert fatigue from managing disparate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep CSPM or runtime container security; One Assist prioritizes the development phase and assumes your infrastructure scanning happens elsewhere.
DevOps and platform teams adopting Infrastructure as Code will find Snyk Infrastructure as Code most valuable for catching misconfigurations before they reach production; the tool's native Terraform and Kubernetes scanning integrated directly into CI/CD pipelines means you catch policy violations when code is still reviewable, not after deployment. It covers the critical PR.PS functions that matter most in infrastructure security, with CIS benchmarks and Open Policy Agent custom rules allowing you to enforce your actual risk appetite rather than generic standards. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily managed through console clicks or your team lacks the maturity to gate deployments on policy violations; Snyk will frustrate you without the process discipline to back it up.
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Assist vs Snyk Infrastructure as Code for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..
Snyk Infrastructure as Code: Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Assist differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection. Snyk Infrastructure as Code differentiates with Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code.
Checkmarx One Assist is developed by Checkmarx. Snyk Infrastructure as Code is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Assist integrates with Azure DevOps. Snyk Infrastructure as Code integrates with IDE, CLI, Git repositories, CI/CD, Terraform Cloud and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx One Assist and Snyk Infrastructure as Code serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Infrastructure As Code. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox