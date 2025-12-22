Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..

PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform: Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automated TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) threat modeling, Early-stage risk detection with automatic TARA updates on new vulnerability publication, Real-time code vulnerability scanning (SAST)..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.