Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Assist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by PlaxidityX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec pipeline can scan will find real value in Checkmarx One Assist's pre-commit IDE integration and agentic remediation; it catches vulnerabilities before they hit CI/CD, not after. The tool covers four distinct attack surfaces,application code, dependencies, secrets, and infrastructure,in a single platform, which cuts alert fatigue from managing disparate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep CSPM or runtime container security; One Assist prioritizes the development phase and assumes your infrastructure scanning happens elsewhere.
Automotive suppliers and OEMs in the mid-market to enterprise segment need PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform because it bakes automotive-specific threat modeling directly into the pipeline rather than bolting it on afterward. The platform ships with over 200 automotive-specific fuzz test cases and automates ISO/SAE 21434 compliance checks, which means your teams skip the manual threat assessment work that typically delays production timelines. Skip this if your organization isn't building connected or autonomous vehicle systems; the automotive focus is intentional and deep, and the tool's value drops significantly outside that domain.
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing.
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Assist vs PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..
PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform: Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automated TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) threat modeling, Early-stage risk detection with automatic TARA updates on new vulnerability publication, Real-time code vulnerability scanning (SAST)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Assist differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection. PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform differentiates with Automated TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) threat modeling, Early-stage risk detection with automatic TARA updates on new vulnerability publication, Real-time code vulnerability scanning (SAST).
Checkmarx One Assist is developed by Checkmarx. PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform is developed by PlaxidityX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Assist and PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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