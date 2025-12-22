Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Assist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. HackerOne Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by HackerOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec pipeline can scan will find real value in Checkmarx One Assist's pre-commit IDE integration and agentic remediation; it catches vulnerabilities before they hit CI/CD, not after. The tool covers four distinct attack surfaces,application code, dependencies, secrets, and infrastructure,in a single platform, which cuts alert fatigue from managing disparate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep CSPM or runtime container security; One Assist prioritizes the development phase and assumes your infrastructure scanning happens elsewhere.
Development teams drowning in SAST noise should pick HackerOne Code for its AI-powered triage that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from false positives by reasoning about your code's context and architecture. The platform combines SAST and SCA with human-in-the-loop validation for critical issues, cutting through the 80 percent of alerts most teams ignore. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly legacy mainframe or COBOL; HackerOne Code prioritizes modern languages and CI/CD integration where its fix generation and continuous learning from team feedback actually compound value over time.
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Assist vs HackerOne Code for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..
HackerOne Code: AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability detection in commits and pull requests, SAST and SCA combined with AI reasoning models, Context-aware triage based on code logic and architecture..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Assist differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection. HackerOne Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability detection in commits and pull requests, SAST and SCA combined with AI reasoning models, Context-aware triage based on code logic and architecture.
Checkmarx One Assist is developed by Checkmarx. HackerOne Code is developed by HackerOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Assist and HackerOne Code serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover SCA, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox