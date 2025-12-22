Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Assist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. GuardRails is a commercial static application security testing tool by GuardRails. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec pipeline can scan will find real value in Checkmarx One Assist's pre-commit IDE integration and agentic remediation; it catches vulnerabilities before they hit CI/CD, not after. The tool covers four distinct attack surfaces,application code, dependencies, secrets, and infrastructure,in a single platform, which cuts alert fatigue from managing disparate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep CSPM or runtime container security; One Assist prioritizes the development phase and assumes your infrastructure scanning happens elsewhere.
Dev teams in startups and mid-market firms frustrated with alert fatigue will find GuardRails' value in its integrated training layer; it catches vulnerabilities in 22 languages while teaching developers to fix them in context, rather than dumping findings on security. Support for on-premise deployment without CI/CD pipeline changes means you can plug it into fragmented toolchains without rearchitecting. Skip this if you need mature DAST capabilities or deep enterprise integrations; the small vendor footprint (14 employees) means limited resources for custom connector work and slower feature iteration.
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Assist vs GuardRails for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..
GuardRails: DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training. built by GuardRails. Core capabilities include Automated repository scanning for new and existing code, Support for 22 programming languages, SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and secret detection capabilities..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Assist differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection. GuardRails differentiates with Automated repository scanning for new and existing code, Support for 22 programming languages, SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and secret detection capabilities.
Checkmarx One Assist is developed by Checkmarx. GuardRails is developed by GuardRails. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Assist integrates with Azure DevOps. GuardRails integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx One Assist and GuardRails serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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