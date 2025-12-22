Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..

GuardRails: DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training. built by GuardRails. Core capabilities include Automated repository scanning for new and existing code, Support for 22 programming languages, SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and secret detection capabilities..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.