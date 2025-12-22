Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..

Ghost Security Exorcist: AI-driven code analysis tool for API discovery and vulnerability detection. built by Ghost Security. Core capabilities include Automated API endpoint discovery and inventory, Multi-language code analysis (Java, Go, Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, C#, Rust), AI-driven vulnerability detection for BOLA, race conditions, and insecure deserialization..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.