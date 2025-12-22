Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Assist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Ghost Security Exorcist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Ghost Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec pipeline can scan will find real value in Checkmarx One Assist's pre-commit IDE integration and agentic remediation; it catches vulnerabilities before they hit CI/CD, not after. The tool covers four distinct attack surfaces,application code, dependencies, secrets, and infrastructure,in a single platform, which cuts alert fatigue from managing disparate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep CSPM or runtime container security; One Assist prioritizes the development phase and assumes your infrastructure scanning happens elsewhere.
Development teams shipping APIs without visibility into their own endpoints will find Ghost Security Exorcist's automated discovery and inventory actually useful, particularly for catching undocumented or shadow APIs before they become vulnerabilities. The AI-driven BOLA and deserialization detection works across five languages with line-level remediation guidance, and daily differential scanning in CI/CD means you're not waiting for quarterly assessments. Skip this if you need a platform covering infrastructure scanning or runtime protection; Exorcist is narrowly focused on code and API risk, which is exactly why it works well for teams that have that specific problem.
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
AI-driven code analysis tool for API discovery and vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Assist vs Ghost Security Exorcist for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..
Ghost Security Exorcist: AI-driven code analysis tool for API discovery and vulnerability detection. built by Ghost Security. Core capabilities include Automated API endpoint discovery and inventory, Multi-language code analysis (Java, Go, Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, C#, Rust), AI-driven vulnerability detection for BOLA, race conditions, and insecure deserialization..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Assist differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection. Ghost Security Exorcist differentiates with Automated API endpoint discovery and inventory, Multi-language code analysis (Java, Go, Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, C#, Rust), AI-driven vulnerability detection for BOLA, race conditions, and insecure deserialization.
Checkmarx One Assist is developed by Checkmarx. Ghost Security Exorcist is developed by Ghost Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Assist integrates with Azure DevOps. Ghost Security Exorcist integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, CircleCI. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx One Assist and Ghost Security Exorcist serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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