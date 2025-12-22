Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Assist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Dedge Security W3SPM is a commercial static application security testing tool by Dedge Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec pipeline can scan will find real value in Checkmarx One Assist's pre-commit IDE integration and agentic remediation; it catches vulnerabilities before they hit CI/CD, not after. The tool covers four distinct attack surfaces,application code, dependencies, secrets, and infrastructure,in a single platform, which cuts alert fatigue from managing disparate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep CSPM or runtime container security; One Assist prioritizes the development phase and assumes your infrastructure scanning happens elsewhere.
Web3 development teams shipping smart contracts need Dedge Security W3SPM because its 160+ vulnerability detectors catch Solidity-specific flaws that generic SAST tools miss entirely. The LLM-powered analysis plus dependency scanning across the Web3 stack means you're catching both contract logic bugs and supply chain risk in CI/CD before mainnet. Skip this if your organization is still exploring blockchain; Dedge assumes you're already writing production contracts and need speed over education.
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Assist vs Dedge Security W3SPM for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..
Dedge Security W3SPM: Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development. built by Dedge Security. Core capabilities include Smart contract vulnerability detection with 160+ detectors, Solidity contract analysis, LLM-powered security analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Assist differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection. Dedge Security W3SPM differentiates with Smart contract vulnerability detection with 160+ detectors, Solidity contract analysis, LLM-powered security analysis.
Checkmarx One Assist is developed by Checkmarx. Dedge Security W3SPM is developed by Dedge Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Assist and Dedge Security W3SPM serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Infrastructure As Code, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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