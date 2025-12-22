Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..

Datadog Code Security: Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.