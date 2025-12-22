Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Assist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Datadog Code Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec pipeline can scan will find real value in Checkmarx One Assist's pre-commit IDE integration and agentic remediation; it catches vulnerabilities before they hit CI/CD, not after. The tool covers four distinct attack surfaces,application code, dependencies, secrets, and infrastructure,in a single platform, which cuts alert fatigue from managing disparate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep CSPM or runtime container security; One Assist prioritizes the development phase and assumes your infrastructure scanning happens elsewhere.
Teams already deep in the Datadog observability platform should adopt Datadog Code Security to shift left without context switching; the IDE plugins and CI/CD integration work because they're built into an environment your developers already use daily. The SAST, SCA, and secret scanning cover the NIST ID.RA and PR.PS functions most teams actually care about, and native integration with your APM data means you catch vulnerabilities that static analysis alone would miss. Skip this if you need IAST and IaC scanning to be first-class citizens rather than supplementary features, or if your stack is fragmented across multiple vendors where a standalone SAST tool would be simpler to operate.
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Assist vs Datadog Code Security for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..
Datadog Code Security: Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Assist differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection. Datadog Code Security differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST).
Checkmarx One Assist is developed by Checkmarx. Datadog Code Security is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Assist and Datadog Code Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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