Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..

cred_scanner: A Python command line tool that scans directories for AWS credentials in files, designed for CI/CD integration to prevent credential exposure in builds..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.