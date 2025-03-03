Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Veracode Secure SDLC is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform
Development and security teams pushing code velocity without sacrificing vulnerability discovery will get the most from Checkmarx One Application Security Platform, where the AI-assisted remediation guidance actually reduces triage time instead of just flagging more issues. The platform covers the full NIST ID.RA and PR.PS control space with SAST, SCA, DAST, and IaC scanning, plus IDE integration that catches problems before commit. Skip this if your organization needs tight ASPM governance first; Checkmarx One prioritizes detection breadth over centralized risk orchestration across your entire application portfolio.
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation
Platform for securing SDLC with SAST, DAST, SCA, container security & ASPM
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Application Security Platform vs Veracode Secure SDLC for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)..
Veracode Secure SDLC: Platform for securing SDLC with SAST, DAST, SCA, container security & ASPM. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for 100+ languages and frameworks, Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web applications and APIs, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open-source vulnerabilities and license compliance..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST). Veracode Secure SDLC differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) for 100+ languages and frameworks, Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web applications and APIs, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open-source vulnerabilities and license compliance.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform is developed by Checkmarx. Veracode Secure SDLC is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform and Veracode Secure SDLC serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox