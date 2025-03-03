Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Entersoft Application Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Entersoft Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform
Development and security teams pushing code velocity without sacrificing vulnerability discovery will get the most from Checkmarx One Application Security Platform, where the AI-assisted remediation guidance actually reduces triage time instead of just flagging more issues. The platform covers the full NIST ID.RA and PR.PS control space with SAST, SCA, DAST, and IaC scanning, plus IDE integration that catches problems before commit. Skip this if your organization needs tight ASPM governance first; Checkmarx One prioritizes detection breadth over centralized risk orchestration across your entire application portfolio.
Entersoft Application Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling codebases and third-party dependencies will get real value from Entersoft Application Security's combination of SAST, DAST, and SCA paired with threat modeling services; the vendor's depth in supply chain risk management (GV.SC) and security training reflects a platform built for organizations that need to shift left without sacrificing depth on what's already in production. Small teams or those wanting a single-vendor SIEM integration should look elsewhere; Entersoft's strength is in the application layer, not downstream alerting, and that focus means you're buying a specialist tool, not a platform.
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation
AppSec services including SAST, DAST, SCA, threat modeling & training
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Application Security Platform vs Entersoft Application Security for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)..
Entersoft Application Security: AppSec services including SAST, DAST, SCA, threat modeling & training. built by Entersoft Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), software composition analysis (sca), dynamic application security testing (dast). Checkmarx One Application Security Platform differentiates with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security scanning, Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), API security testing. Entersoft Application Security differentiates with Threat Modeling, Security Training, Penetration Testing Services.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform is developed by Checkmarx. Entersoft Application Security is developed by Entersoft Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform and Entersoft Application Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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