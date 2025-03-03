Development and security teams pushing code velocity without sacrificing vulnerability discovery will get the most from Checkmarx One Application Security Platform, where the AI-assisted remediation guidance actually reduces triage time instead of just flagging more issues. The platform covers the full NIST ID.RA and PR.PS control space with SAST, SCA, DAST, and IaC scanning, plus IDE integration that catches problems before commit. Skip this if your organization needs tight ASPM governance first; Checkmarx One prioritizes detection breadth over centralized risk orchestration across your entire application portfolio.

Entersoft Application Security

Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling codebases and third-party dependencies will get real value from Entersoft Application Security's combination of SAST, DAST, and SCA paired with threat modeling services; the vendor's depth in supply chain risk management (GV.SC) and security training reflects a platform built for organizations that need to shift left without sacrificing depth on what's already in production. Small teams or those wanting a single-vendor SIEM integration should look elsewhere; Entersoft's strength is in the application layer, not downstream alerting, and that focus means you're buying a specialist tool, not a platform.