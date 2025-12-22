Checkmarx API Security: API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection..

Syhunt SyhuntAPI: API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs. built by Syhunt. Core capabilities include SQL injection detection, NoSQL injection detection, Cross-site scripting (XSS) detection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.