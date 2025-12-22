Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx API Security is a commercial api security tool by Checkmarx. Syhunt SyhuntAPI is a commercial api security tool by Syhunt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling microservices architectures need Checkmarx API Security because it finds APIs buried in code and documentation that other tools skip entirely, then maps business risk onto each vulnerability instead of treating them equally. The tool discovers shadow and zombie APIs while integrating DAST findings into one inventory, covering NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most API scanners leave incomplete. Skip this if your organization has fewer than a dozen APIs or runs a monolithic stack; the discovery and inventory overhead pays off only when you've lost visibility into your own endpoints.
Development teams shipping APIs without dedicated security testing will find Syhunt SyhuntAPI's hybrid source and dynamic analysis catches injection flaws that static tools alone miss, particularly across multi-language codebases. The tool integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, and Jenkins pipelines, meaning vulnerabilities surface before production, and NIST PR.PS coverage confirms the platform meets baseline security hardening requirements. Skip this if you need a unified SAST/DAST/SBOM platform or require vendor presence in North America; Syhunt's eight-person team and Brazil headquarters mean slower support cycles and narrower enterprise sales infrastructure than competitors.
API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities
API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx API Security vs Syhunt SyhuntAPI for your api security needs.
Checkmarx API Security: API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection..
Syhunt SyhuntAPI: API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs. built by Syhunt. Core capabilities include SQL injection detection, NoSQL injection detection, Cross-site scripting (XSS) detection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx API Security differentiates with Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection. Syhunt SyhuntAPI differentiates with SQL injection detection, NoSQL injection detection, Cross-site scripting (XSS) detection.
Checkmarx API Security is developed by Checkmarx. Syhunt SyhuntAPI is developed by Syhunt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx API Security integrates with Checkmarx DAST. Syhunt SyhuntAPI integrates with GitHub, Azure DevOps, BitBucket, Jenkins, GitLab and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx API Security and Syhunt SyhuntAPI serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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