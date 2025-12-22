Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx API Security is a commercial api security tool by Checkmarx. StackHawk API Discovery is a commercial api security tool by StackHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling microservices architectures need Checkmarx API Security because it finds APIs buried in code and documentation that other tools skip entirely, then maps business risk onto each vulnerability instead of treating them equally. The tool discovers shadow and zombie APIs while integrating DAST findings into one inventory, covering NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most API scanners leave incomplete. Skip this if your organization has fewer than a dozen APIs or runs a monolithic stack; the discovery and inventory overhead pays off only when you've lost visibility into your own endpoints.
Platform and product security teams managing microservices across multiple repositories need StackHawk API Discovery to stop shipping undocumented APIs into production; it's the only tool that maps your attack surface directly from code commits and flags shadow endpoints before they become breach vectors. The AI-generated OpenAPI specs and continuous inventory updates mean your API catalog stays in sync with actual deployments, which NIST ID.AM asset management requires but most teams skip entirely. Skip this if your APIs are mostly monolithic REST services behind a single gateway,you'll pay for microservices and serverless detection you don't need.
API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities
API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx API Security vs StackHawk API Discovery for your api security needs.
Checkmarx API Security: API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection..
StackHawk API Discovery: API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Source code repository integration for API discovery, Detection of REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and WebSocket endpoints, Serverless function and microservices identification..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx API Security differentiates with Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection. StackHawk API Discovery differentiates with Source code repository integration for API discovery, Detection of REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and WebSocket endpoints, Serverless function and microservices identification.
Checkmarx API Security is developed by Checkmarx. StackHawk API Discovery is developed by StackHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx API Security integrates with Checkmarx DAST. StackHawk API Discovery integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx API Security and StackHawk API Discovery serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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