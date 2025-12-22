Checkmarx API Security: API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection..

Prancer Autonomous API Security: AI-driven API pentesting platform with schema-aware testing and fuzzing. built by Prancer Enterprise. Core capabilities include Automatic API schema import from OpenAPI, Postman, and GraphQL, Shadow API and undocumented endpoint discovery, AI-generated context-aware payload fuzzing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.