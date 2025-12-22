Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx API Security is a commercial api security tool by Checkmarx. Mend API Security is a commercial api security tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling microservices architectures need Checkmarx API Security because it finds APIs buried in code and documentation that other tools skip entirely, then maps business risk onto each vulnerability instead of treating them equally. The tool discovers shadow and zombie APIs while integrating DAST findings into one inventory, covering NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most API scanners leave incomplete. Skip this if your organization has fewer than a dozen APIs or runs a monolithic stack; the discovery and inventory overhead pays off only when you've lost visibility into your own endpoints.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams shipping APIs at scale should pick Mend API Security for its reachability analysis, which actually deprioritizes noise by showing you which vulnerabilities in your dependencies can be exploited through your API surface. The platform covers SAST, DAST, and SCA in one workflow with repository integration that runs in CI/CD without asking developers to context-switch, and the NIST Supply Chain Risk Management coverage reflects a vendor that understands open source composition matters more than marketing does. Skip this if your primary need is runtime API threat detection; Mend focuses on finding and fixing flaws earlier in the lifecycle, not blocking malicious requests in production.
API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities
API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx API Security vs Mend API Security for your api security needs.
Checkmarx API Security: API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection..
Mend API Security: API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include API security testing and protection, Integration with SAST for proprietary code analysis, Integration with DAST for runtime testing..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx API Security differentiates with Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection. Mend API Security differentiates with API security testing and protection, Integration with SAST for proprietary code analysis, Integration with DAST for runtime testing.
Checkmarx API Security is developed by Checkmarx. Mend API Security is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx API Security and Mend API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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