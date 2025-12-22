Checkmarx API Security: API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection..

Edgescan API Security Testing: API discovery, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing platform. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery across IP/CIDR ranges, Multi-layer API probing technology, Rogue and hidden API detection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.