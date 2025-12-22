Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx API Security is a commercial api security tool by Checkmarx. Edgescan API Security Testing is a commercial api security tool by Edgescan. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling microservices architectures need Checkmarx API Security because it finds APIs buried in code and documentation that other tools skip entirely, then maps business risk onto each vulnerability instead of treating them equally. The tool discovers shadow and zombie APIs while integrating DAST findings into one inventory, covering NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most API scanners leave incomplete. Skip this if your organization has fewer than a dozen APIs or runs a monolithic stack; the discovery and inventory overhead pays off only when you've lost visibility into your own endpoints.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in shadow APIs will find real value in Edgescan's automated discovery across cloud infrastructure; it actually finds the undocumented endpoints your developers forgot to tell you about, which most scanners miss entirely. The multi-layer probing and rogue API detection map to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most API tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if you need a unified platform covering threat modeling, WAF management, and API security in one console; Edgescan is purpose-built for discovery and scanning, not orchestration.
API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities
API discovery, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing platform
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx API Security vs Edgescan API Security Testing for your api security needs.
Checkmarx API Security: API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection..
Edgescan API Security Testing: API discovery, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing platform. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery across IP/CIDR ranges, Multi-layer API probing technology, Rogue and hidden API detection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx API Security differentiates with Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection. Edgescan API Security Testing differentiates with Automated API discovery across IP/CIDR ranges, Multi-layer API probing technology, Rogue and hidden API detection.
Checkmarx API Security is developed by Checkmarx. Edgescan API Security Testing is developed by Edgescan. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx API Security and Edgescan API Security Testing serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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