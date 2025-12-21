Check Point Lakera: Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails. built by Lakera. Core capabilities include AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response..

Protect AI Recon: AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Attack library with 450+ known AI attacks across six threat categories, AI Agent for generating contextually relevant attacks, Natural language interface for setting attack goals without code..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.