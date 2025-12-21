Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Lakera is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Lakera. Polymer AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Polymer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying generative AI applications need Check Point Lakera because prompt injection and jailbreak attacks require runtime detection that traditional application firewalls can't see. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, monitoring, and incident analysis, with real-time threat response built into the firewall rather than bolted on after the fact. Skip this if your organization is still in pilot mode with a single LLM; Lakera's policy customization and centralized dashboard assume you're operationalizing multiple AI workloads at scale.
Security teams protecting SaaS environments where AI agents access sensitive data should pick Polymer AI Security for its identity-aware access control that treats AI identities as seriously as human ones, a gap most runtime platforms ignore. The platform maps audit logs directly to HIPAA, SOC 2, CCPA, and GDPR without manual translation, and its shadow AI detection catches unauthorized LLM usage before it becomes a breach. Not the fit for organizations still running primarily on-premises infrastructure or those needing broader vulnerability management beyond data access and classification.
Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails
Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Lakera vs Polymer AI Security for your ai threat detection needs.
Check Point Lakera: Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails. built by Lakera. Core capabilities include AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response..
Polymer AI Security: Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection. built by Polymer. Core capabilities include Identity-aware access management for human and AI identities, Continuous data classification and labeling, Real-time risk scoring and vulnerability assessment..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Lakera differentiates with AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response. Polymer AI Security differentiates with Identity-aware access management for human and AI identities, Continuous data classification and labeling, Real-time risk scoring and vulnerability assessment.
Check Point Lakera is developed by Lakera. Polymer AI Security is developed by Polymer. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Lakera and Polymer AI Security serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Runtime Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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