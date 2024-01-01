Check Point Lakera: Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails. built by Lakera. Core capabilities include AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response..

Defend AI: Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications, Prompt injection detection and blocking, Data leakage and exfiltration prevention..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.