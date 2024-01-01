Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Lakera is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Lakera. Defend AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Straiker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying generative AI applications need Check Point Lakera because prompt injection and jailbreak attacks require runtime detection that traditional application firewalls can't see. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, monitoring, and incident analysis, with real-time threat response built into the firewall rather than bolted on after the fact. Skip this if your organization is still in pilot mode with a single LLM; Lakera's policy customization and centralized dashboard assume you're operationalizing multiple AI workloads at scale.
Security teams deploying Claude, Copilot, or GitHub Copilot at scale need Defend AI because prompt injection and data exfiltration happen at subsecond speeds, and your existing DLP won't catch them. The >98.1% accuracy rate and multimodal threat detection across text, code, and documents means you're actually blocking agent-level attacks rather than guessing. Skip this if your LLM usage is still experimental or confined to ChatGPT free tier; the ROI only works once agents are making decisions that touch sensitive systems.
Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails
Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency.
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Lakera vs Defend AI for your ai threat detection needs.
Check Point Lakera: Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails. built by Lakera. Core capabilities include AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response..
Defend AI: Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications, Prompt injection detection and blocking, Data leakage and exfiltration prevention..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Lakera differentiates with AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response. Defend AI differentiates with Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications, Prompt injection detection and blocking, Data leakage and exfiltration prevention.
Check Point Lakera is developed by Lakera. Defend AI is developed by Straiker founded in 2024-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Lakera and Defend AI serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Runtime Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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