Check Point Lakera Red: AI-native red teaming agent for GenAI security assessments and remediation. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-native red teaming for GenAI applications, Direct manipulation testing for sensitive data exposure, Indirect manipulation testing via backdoor injection..

Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting: AI/ML security testing service identifying vulnerabilities in models and data. built by Coalfire. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability testing, ML infrastructure security assessment, Data pipeline security testing..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.