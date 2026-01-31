Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. Zerofox External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Zerofox External Attack Surface Management; its continuous discovery engine paired with attacker-perspective scanning surfaces exposures that static asset inventories consistently miss. The tool maps NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions simultaneously, turning raw asset data into risk-ranked remediation queues rather than leaving you with a list of vulnerabilities to triage manually. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 internet-facing properties or if you need post-breach forensics; Zerofox is built for discovery and prioritization, not incident response.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs Zerofox External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management: Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets including domains, IPs, and cloud services, Visual mapping of asset relationships and exposure chains, Real-time scanning using attacker-like techniques..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. Zerofox External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets including domains, IPs, and cloud services, Visual mapping of asset relationships and exposure chains, Real-time scanning using attacker-like techniques.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. Zerofox External Attack Surface Management is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and Zerofox External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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