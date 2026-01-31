Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..

WiseBee: AI-native platform for autonomous threat monitoring, detection, and remediation. built by WiseBee. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Vendor ecosystem tracking, Internal vulnerability data integration..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.