Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. WiseBee is a commercial external attack surface management tool by WiseBee. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset sprawl will get immediate value from WiseBee's AI-driven discovery and risk prioritization, which cuts through the noise by ranking threats against actual business impact rather than severity scores alone. The platform covers the full arc from asset identification through continuous monitoring to threat analysis, mapping directly to NIST CSF 2.0's ID.AM, DE.CM, and DE.AE functions. Skip this if your organization needs deep internal vulnerability correlation or remediation automation beyond AI-guided recommendations; WiseBee excels at surfacing what's exposed, less so at fixing what's broken behind your perimeter.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
AI-native platform for autonomous threat monitoring, detection, and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs WiseBee for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
WiseBee: AI-native platform for autonomous threat monitoring, detection, and remediation. built by WiseBee. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Vendor ecosystem tracking, Internal vulnerability data integration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. WiseBee differentiates with External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Vendor ecosystem tracking, Internal vulnerability data integration.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. WiseBee is developed by WiseBee. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and WiseBee serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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