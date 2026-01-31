Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. UpGuard Breach Risk is a commercial external attack surface management tool by UpGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk alerts will benefit most from UpGuard Breach Risk because its AI-powered prioritization actually surfaces what matters instead of overwhelming you with noise. The tool covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 areas,asset discovery, risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and supply chain visibility,which means you're not patching gaps across five different vendors. Skip this if your organization has dedicated threat intelligence analysts and brand monitoring teams already in place; UpGuard consolidates functions that larger teams may prefer to keep separated for accountability.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs UpGuard Breach Risk for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
UpGuard Breach Risk: External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection. built by UpGuard. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring, External asset discovery and visibility, Dark web and deep web threat monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. UpGuard Breach Risk differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring, External asset discovery and visibility, Dark web and deep web threat monitoring.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. UpGuard Breach Risk is developed by UpGuard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and UpGuard Breach Risk serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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