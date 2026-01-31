Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..

UpGuard Breach Risk: External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection. built by UpGuard. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring, External asset discovery and visibility, Dark web and deep web threat monitoring..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.