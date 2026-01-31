Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. Telivy is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Telivy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged SaaS sprawl will get immediate value from Telivy's inventory-first approach to attack surface discovery. The platform maps your actual M365 and Google Workspace IAM exposure without requiring agents across your estate, then ties dark web monitoring and PII leakage detection to the assets it finds, covering ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with real specificity. Skip this if your organization has mature asset management already in place or prioritizes continuous monitoring of known infrastructure over finding what you've forgotten about; Telivy assumes you have blind spots worth mapping first.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
Cybersecurity risk discovery platform for attack surface management and auditing
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs Telivy for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
Telivy: Cybersecurity risk discovery platform for attack surface management and auditing. built by Telivy. Core capabilities include Network and device asset discovery, Vulnerability identification and scanning, SaaS application IAM for M365 and Google Workspace..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. Telivy differentiates with Network and device asset discovery, Vulnerability identification and scanning, SaaS application IAM for M365 and Google Workspace.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. Telivy is developed by Telivy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and Telivy serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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