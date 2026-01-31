Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..

Salience xASM: xASM platform covering external, internal, and API attack surfaces. built by Humanize Security. Core capabilities include External asset discovery and web application scanning, Port scanning and attack vector mapping, SSL/TLS certificate auditing and domain reputation monitoring..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.