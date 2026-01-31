Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. Salience xASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Humanize Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unmanaged external assets will appreciate xASM's ability to map your actual attack surface faster than your own infrastructure teams can confirm what exists. The platform covers external discovery, internal scanning, and API endpoints in one place, plus the honeypot and automated pen testing layers give you behavioral threat data most ASM tools skip entirely. Skip this if you need deep supply chain risk visibility or expect your vendor to have more than four people behind the product; xASM excels at finding what you own, not managing risk from what your third parties own.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
xASM platform covering external, internal, and API attack surfaces.
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs Salience xASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
Salience xASM: xASM platform covering external, internal, and API attack surfaces. built by Humanize Security. Core capabilities include External asset discovery and web application scanning, Port scanning and attack vector mapping, SSL/TLS certificate auditing and domain reputation monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. Salience xASM differentiates with External asset discovery and web application scanning, Port scanning and attack vector mapping, SSL/TLS certificate auditing and domain reputation monitoring.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. Salience xASM is developed by Humanize Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and Salience xASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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