Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by QuimeraX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow infrastructure will get immediate value from QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you're exposing, not just rescans what's already in your inventory. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across the NIST CSF 2.0 stack, meaning it identifies forgotten assets and keeps watching them without manual effort. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or lacks the security operations maturity to act on continuous monitoring alerts; a small team will struggle to keep pace with the discovery volume QuimeraX surfaces.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
EASM platform for continuous monitoring of internet-exposed assets & vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous monitoring of internet-exposed assets & vulnerabilities. built by QuimeraX. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery and continuous monitoring, Subdomain and infrastructure identification, SSL/TLS certificate monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated external asset discovery and continuous monitoring, Subdomain and infrastructure identification, SSL/TLS certificate monitoring.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management is developed by QuimeraX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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