Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Outpost24. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in discovered-but-unvalidated internet-facing assets should run Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management first; its penetration tester verification step actually separates signal from noise instead of leaving you with alert fatigue. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get real asset inventory tied to continuous monitoring rather than point-in-time scans. Skip this if your organization lacks the security maturity to act on findings quickly,a tool that surfaces exposures faster than you can remediate them creates false confidence rather than reducing risk.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
Cloud platform for continuous visibility & mgmt of external attack surfaces
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management: Cloud platform for continuous visibility & mgmt of external attack surfaces. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, AI-powered data enrichment and vulnerability analysis, Attack path identification and analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, AI-powered data enrichment and vulnerability analysis, Attack path identification and analysis.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management is developed by Outpost24. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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