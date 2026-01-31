Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. Orpheus External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Orpheus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
Orpheus External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmapped cloud services, APIs, and shadow IT will get immediate value from Orpheus External Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you have, then connects that discovery to threat intelligence and breach data so you stop chasing noise. The platform covers NIS2 and IEC 62443 compliance requirements directly, and its dark web monitoring plus threat actor behavior prioritization means your team acts on what matters first. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability management or remediation orchestration baked in; Orpheus maps and contextualizes your external perimeter, but leaves patching workflows to your existing tools.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs Orpheus External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
Orpheus External Attack Surface Management: EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context. built by Orpheus. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across domains, APIs, and cloud services, Real-time external perimeter mapping, Threat intelligence integration with asset context..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. Orpheus External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across domains, APIs, and cloud services, Real-time external perimeter mapping, Threat intelligence integration with asset context.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. Orpheus External Attack Surface Management is developed by Orpheus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and Orpheus External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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