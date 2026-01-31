Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is a commercial external attack surface management tool by NetSPI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that lack visibility into their own external perimeter should start here; NetSPI's human-validated findings eliminate the false positive noise that makes most EASM tools operationally unusable. The vendor's in-house EASM operations team manually confirms discoveries before they hit your queue, which directly addresses the ID.AM and DE.CM functions where most organizations fail. Skip this if you need real-time API integrations with your existing ticketing system or expect the tool to handle remediation orchestration; NetSPI prioritizes discovery accuracy over workflow automation.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
Continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external assets and exposures
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM): Continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external assets and exposures. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include Continuous external asset discovery and mapping, Automated vulnerability and exposure detection, Human validation of findings by EASM operations team..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) differentiates with Continuous external asset discovery and mapping, Automated vulnerability and exposure detection, Human validation of findings by EASM operations team.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is developed by NetSPI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox