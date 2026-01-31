Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. ImmuniWeb® Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling attack surfaces across cloud, SaaS, and third-party integrations should prioritize ImmuniWeb® Discovery for its dark web monitoring and supplier risk visibility, capabilities most competitors either skip or bolt on as afterthoughts. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including asset discovery, continuous monitoring, and supply chain risk, which means it actually closes gaps in how you map external exposure rather than just flagging what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization needs deep cloud-native workload scanning or has zero tolerance for monitoring capabilities that lean detection over remediation; ImmuniWeb® Discovery is built for visibility-first teams, not for shops that demand integrated response automation.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs ImmuniWeb® Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. ImmuniWeb® Discovery differentiates with Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. ImmuniWeb® Discovery is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and ImmuniWeb® Discovery serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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